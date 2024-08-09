Argentina: Pictures of beaten Fabiola Yáñez released

9th Friday, August 2024 - 08:19 UTC Full article

“You have been hitting me for three days,” Yáñez was quoted as telling Fernández

Photographs of former Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez with bruises allegedly due to beatings she received from then-President Alberto Fernández were released Thursday by local media. In addition, video footage of TV celebrity Tamara Pettinato sipping beer in the presidential office at Casa Rosada also went public. Although his face is not seen, the voice speaking with Pettinato in an intimate tone resembles that of Fernández.

Infobae published the first pictures of Yáñez in which bruises can be seen on her face and armpit, due to which she filed a criminal complaint against the former head of state. “You have been hitting me for three days in a row,” Infobae also quoted Yáñez as telling Fernández in the WhatsApp sequence found on his mobile phone which was seized during an investigation into the allegedly unlawful retaining of various insurance policies.

Alberto Fernández: “Me da verguenza que una mujer sufra violencia de género”.



Su mujer:pic.twitter.com/w9tUHI0cXx — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) August 9, 2024

“This does not work like this, you hit me all the time,” Yáñez also claimed. “It's unusual. I can't let you do this to me when I didn't do anything to you. Everything I try to do is with my mind focused on defending you and you hit me. You have been hitting me for three days,” she added.

The multimedia material dates back to August 2021, when full Covid-19 lockdowns were in force.

Pettinato's video saw the light through the TV channel La Nación +. Social media users also recalled other footage of Pettinato confessing she had had sex with a 65-year-old man when she was around 35, which would fit Fernández's description. She said the relationship ended when her partner called her “sexual trash” when she dared criticize his performance in bed. Her name was also written down several times on the Presidential Residence's guest list at the time.

In this scenario, social Christian leader Luis D'Elia advised Fernández on X to lock himself up in a room, write an apology note, and blow his brains off. In any case, Fernández is feared to take his own life after becoming a social pariah. Other social media users encouraged him to come clean and tell the judges everything he knows about corrupt deeds.

According to local media, there are other videos and pictures of women with whom Fernández allegedly had sexual encounters either at Casa Rosada or at the Olivos Residence at a time when wandering through the streets was forbidden due to sanitary grounds.