Aerolíneas Argentinas pilots' protests affecting travel arrangements

12th Monday, August 2024 - 06:33 UTC Full article

The pilots had been made “disposable offers that disrespect our profession,” Biro explained

Aerolineas Argentinas flights might be canceled or delayed in the coming days as the Airline Pilots Association (APLA) is planning to stage a series of measures over wages pending updating and other claims. In addition, the union grouping flight attendants is also considering a similar attitude, it was reported in Buenos Aires.

“For months we have been negotiating with Aerolineas Argentinas for a wage increase, maintaining great prudence and responsibility,” APLA leader Pablo Biró said. “The Secretary of Labor issued the Mandatory Conciliation which was complied with, but we were never summoned to negotiate. At the same time, the company disloyally violated our Collective Bargaining Agreement repeatedly,” he added. He also argued that the pilots had been made “disposable offers that disrespect our profession.”

Hence, the pilots will hold various assemblies at four different Argentine airports which will affect the carrier's regular schedules. The first meeting is scheduled for Aug. 19 at Buenos Aires' Aeroparque between 9 and 11.30 am. On Aug. 22, meanwhile, a second gathering is to be held at Ezeiza, also starting at 9:00 pm. On Aug. 27, simultaneous encounters were announced at Córdoba and Mendoza, between 10 am and 1 pm. On Aug. 28, a union meeting is to take place at Ezeiza starting at 9 pm. And on Aug. 30 a new assembly is scheduled at Aeroparque, from 6 to 9 am.

The Argentine pilots claim that their wages have been degraded at an international and regional level: “We are subjected to schedules that alter the circadian cycle and ensure the highest standards of which Aerolíneas Argentinas boasts,” they say.

Hence, “it is time to demand to update our salary using the only tools we have, which is our workforce.” According to APLA, their salaries are 60% behind inflation.

Aerolíneas Argentinas sources quoted by the NA newswire service hinted the company might reschedule its flights to minimize the measure's impact on travelers.