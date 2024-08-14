Falklands Day celebration in the Islands and London

14th Wednesday, August 2024 - 11:26 UTC Full article

The Falkland Islands flag will be flying at Houses of Parliament and the FCDO building

English explorer John Davis recorded the first sighting of the Falkland Islands from aboard the vessel “Desire”

Today 14th August the Falkland Islands are celebrating when 432 years ago in 1592, English explorer John Davis recorded the first sighting of the Falkland Islands from aboard the vessel “Desire”.

An observance day in the Falklands calendar, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is inviting local residents to a free smoko at the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust to discuss the Falklands Culture & Heritage Statement.

Come along to talk about Falklands Day, and what you love about the Falklands, over some delicious food!

Free entry to the Historic Dockyard Museum to mark Falklands Day this 14th August from 10:00 AM to 13:00, also supported by the Falkland Islands Government.

Message to the people of the Falklands Islands from His Majesty The King for #Falklands Day pic.twitter.com/eWXk3TxcfK — Government House (@GHFalklands) August 14, 2024

Falklands Day was once seen as the national day of the Falklands, but was replaced by Liberation Day which commemorates the surrender of the invading and occupying Argentine forces on 14 June 1982.

To commemorate Falklands Day, the Falkland Islands Government has issued a brief video saying that,

”Today is Falkland Islands Day marking the first recorded sighting of our Islands by the English explorer John Davis in 1592.

The modern Falkland Islands are home to some 3.600 people of sixty plus different nationalities.

The population of the Falklands has doubled since 1980 thanks to a thriving economy boosted by sustainable fishing and exports.

Young Falkland Islanders are offered free Higher and Further Education opportunities in the UK paid by taxes from the Falkland Islands taxpayers.

Proudly British, the people of the Falkland Islands voted almost unanimously to remain a UK Overseas Territory in 2013.

A place of strategic importance, the Falkland Islands are situated at a crucial position in the South Atlantic and at the gateway to Antarctica.

Our Islands also are home to over one million penguins, three species of seals and globally significant seabird population.

The Camp constituency in the Falkland Islands is almost reliant on renewable energy, while wind power accounts for 30% of the capital's capacity.

To mark the Falkland Islands Day the flag will be flying at the Houses of Parliament and the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.

This reflects our strong ties with the UK, a reciprocal relationship that is highly valued by the people of the Falkland Islands.

The FCDO and Commons Speaker mark Falklands Day

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in London and the Speaker of the House of Commons, The Rt. Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, have marked Falklands Day on 14th August by flying the Falklands flag.

Mr Speaker, who has visited the Falklands on two occasions, most recently in 2022, asked that the Falklands flag be flown in the Speaker’s Garden at the Houses of Parliament to mark Falklands Day, while the Falklands flag was also flown atop the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on King Charles Street in London.

Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, Richard Hyslop said, “I was delighted to see the Falklands flag proudly flying in the Houses of Parliament and atop the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. These important gestures demonstrate the historic bonds shared between the UK and the Falkland Islands and the productive, reciprocal relationship we continue to enjoy.

The Speaker of the House of Commons in particular has long been a champion of the Falklands and the UK Overseas Territories, and we’re very grateful for his ongoing support for the Falklands and Islanders’ right to self-determination. On behalf of the Falkland Islands Government in London, I would also like to send our good wishes to all celebrating this special day in the Falklands and around the world”.

