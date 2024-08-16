Falkland Islands Day success, and community's preservation of Culture and Heritage tradition

The success of Falkland Islands Day, 14th August was confirmed by all the messages received, from King Charles III down to individual and organization supporters of the Islands right to self determination and to integrate as a nation with its own people, geography and common sense of belonging to a shared culture and heritage

That is why all members of the community were invited to a free smoko at the Historic Dockyard Museum on Wednesday Falklands Day and invited to discuss and contribute their views on what makes up Falklands Culture and Heritage so that it “can be contributed to the developing Falkland Islands Culture & Heritage Statement.”

Political Support and Outreach Officer Nick Roberts speaking to the Islands weekly said that, “The work on the Culture & Heritage statement so far has been incredibly positive.

”We’ve had some really insightful sessions with students from the Infant & Junior School, Camp Education, and the Falkland Islands Community School.

“What’s been especially encouraging is hearing just how much these young people love the Falklands. It’s clear that Camp (rural Falklands) holds a special place in their hearts, and what’s really shone through is the remarkable independence that our young people in the Falklands have.

“As we move forward, I’m excited to announce that a public consultation will be launching next week. This will be a fantastic opportunity for more people to share their thoughts on what makes up Falklands Culture, and to contribute ideas on how they’d like to see it supported and protected in the future. We really encourage everyone to get involved and have their say.“

The event also received the enthusiastic support and recommendation from Lisa Watson's column, editor in chief of Penguin News, and her privileged memory.

”With anti-immigration, rioting and racism such a current issue in the UK it was a such pleasure on Wednesday at the Historic Dockyard Museum to see the inclusive and proactive approach we have in the Falklands from our multi-cultural society to preserving Falklands culture.

“I was there from just after 10am - not just to sample the coffee and cake you understand- and the visitors to the museum were from a wide spectrum of the community and of every age. The doorbell didn’t stop chiming the entire time.

”It's always pleasant to see the fascination of visitors with the superb displays at the museum - our history and culture is a precious gift for everyone.

”But regarding the latter I think it’s worth remembering that prior to any real immigration in the Falklands we were well on our way to losing some aspects of it. As a teenager in the 1980s I wasn’t taught any traditional dances, the balls had been reduced to only one and were considered rather un PC (Phil Middleton was constantly scratching his head regarding how to update the May Ball) also the crafts that have since been revived were thought old fashioned and the one remaining craft show was depleted in terms of entrants.

”Interestingly, in recent history it has often been relative newcomers to the Falklands that have assisted in reviving our craft scene (I’d never heard of felting as a young person). And even on a surface level the ranks of those most excited to learn spinning and weaving, knitting, crochet, dancing and playing a game of darts are packed with incomers. When people arrive their attitude is ‘so what can I join’ - in fact I’ve noticed some will even ask that before they arrive.

”Ironically (in the light of anti-immigration controversy elsewhere) without the enthusiasm of non-locals the preservation of some parts of Falklands culture might have fallen on its face long ago.”

