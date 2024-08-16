Maduro disagrees with Lula's idea of repeating elections

Venezuela's sovereignty must be respected, Maduro insisted

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Thursday rejected his Brazilian colleague Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's suggestion that fresh elections could be held as a way out of the current crisis stemming from the July 28 polls when the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced his victory but the opposition cried “fraud” since no documents were produced to back up that result.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro endorsed Lula's proposal while Mexico's Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would rather wait for Caracas authorities to find a solution as the three Latin American countries tried to play the role of mediators.

During a press conference, Maduro insisted Lula and the international community should respect Venezuela's sovereignty because Venezuela's problems, “of any kind, are solved by Venezuelans, with their institutions, laws, and Constitution.”

Maduro also recalled former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also cried “fraud” after losing to Lula and likened Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado's stance to that of the retired Army captain.

Given Petro's position on the matter, Maduro also pointed out that “I will never say 'Colombia, your government should do this' and publish on social networks my advice. No! Every president knows, every state, every country knows what it should do with its internal affairs,” Maduro also argued.

“In the case of Colombia, we have been rebuilding relations with great dedication. I talk to President Petro, we call each other on the phone, in private we talk about many issues as well, but never with Colombia would I practice microphone diplomacy,” Maduro also said in a statement.

“I do not practice microphone diplomacy, I never practice it,” he went on. “If not, one then becomes an advisor to other countries,” he also mentioned.

Petro had asked on X for “new free elections” with “total guarantees to political action” while urging the United States to lift “all economic sanctions” against Venezuela.

In addition, the White House later denied President Joseph Biden had also spoken in favor of fresh elections. The United States “has stunned the world because they are denying the president,” Maduro said. ”President Biden declared in an interventionist manner, on the internal affairs of Venezuela (...) he gives an opinion and half an hour later the State Department spokespersons deny it,“ Maduro said in disbelief. ”I reject, fully and absolutely, that the government of the United States pretends to become the electoral authority of Venezuela!,” he stressed.