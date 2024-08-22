Antarctic Treaty Secretariat: vacancy for Executive Secretary

The Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting invites applications for the role of Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty. Apply to the FCDO by 30 September 2024.

The Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting, ATCM, consisting of 29 Consultative Parties, meets annually to consult on the application and implementation of the Antarctic Treaty. The Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty is located in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Executive Secretary manages a small administrative staff to carry out the duties of the Secretariat assigned to it by the ATCM. The Executive Secretary:

• presents and manages the Secretariat’s budget

• supports the organization of the ATCM

• performs other duties identified by the ATCM

For more information about the Executive Secretary role and how to apply, view the vacancy advert on the Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty website.

If you're a UK national and would like to apply for the role, email your application and CV to polarregions@fcdo.gov.uk by 30 September 2024.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office officials will review all applications to assess whether to forward them to the Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty.