Noboa extends state of emergency and curfews in parts of Ecuador

31st Saturday, August 2024 - 08:20 UTC Full article

Through Presidential Decree 377, Noboa extended the extraordinary measures for another 30 days

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa Friday extended for another 30 days the state of emergency in six provinces and one canton given the “serious internal commotion” due to criminal violence. Noboa's decree provided for the extension of the measure in force since July 2 in Los Rios, Guayas, Santa Elena, Manabi, and El Oro, as well as in the Amazonian province of Orellana and the canton (municipality) Camilo Ponce Enríquez, in the province of Azuay.

“The decision will allow reinforcing the strategies and measures implemented by the National Police and the Armed Forces to ensure citizen and integral security; as well as public order and internal protection,” Noboa's Office said in a statement. “Under a rigorous technical analysis, the state of exception declaration has been geographically focused in order to attend with greater efficiency the security needs in these territories,” it added.

The head of state also ratified the Aug. 8 curfew from 10 pm to 5 am local time in 19 cantons (municipalities) and one insecurity-ridden parish hit by the rise of crime and insecurity. The presidential decree also mentioned that violent acts had not waned down and it was therefore necessary to keep the same exceptional regime active.

On Jan. 9, Noboa declared that Ecuador was going through an “internal armed conflict” against 22 organized crime groups he deemed to be “terrorists,” which called for the deployment of troops to tackle these organizations linked mainly to drug trafficking but also spreading onto illegal mining.

In 2023, Ecuador was one of the most dangerous countries in Latin America, with a homicide rate of 45 per 100,000 inhabitants. Authorities claim now that violent deaths have been reduced by 17%. Among other actions, Noboa's strategy has militarized prisons, formerly run by criminal gangs due to which hundreds of deaths were commonplace and riots just weekly occurrences.

Presidential Decree 377 also mentions that healthcare, security, law enforcement, news media, and Judiciary workers would not be reached by the curfew. In addition, people who have to board scheduled flights or therefore need to go to airports during the night would be allowed to circulate, provided they can justify their situation.