Falklands delegation at Expo-Prado strengthens relations with Uruguay

6th Friday, September 2024 - 10:55 UTC

The agricultural section of the Falklands delegation have already visited research centers in Uruguay that specialize in sheep and cattle breeding.

The Falkland Islands Government are pleased to announce the safe arrival of the Falkland Islands delegation to Uruguay on Sunday September First 2024, marking a significant opportunity to strengthen our long-standing relationship and explore new avenues of cooperation.

The group is made up of a number of people from across the Falkland Islands and includes Dawn Hoy, Glynis Newman, Heidi Clifton, Jackie Clarke, Matt Davies, Paul Brickle, Sammy Hirtle, Tanya Clarke, Tiphanie May, Amanda Curry-Brown, Stephanie Middleton, Stephen Clifton and Lewis Clifton.

During the first week the delegation has been conducting farm visits, which underscore our commitment to fostering agricultural ties and sharing best practices with our Uruguayan counterparts. This visit is an essential step in building on our current relationships while also establishing new partnerships that will benefit both The Falkland Islands and Uruguay. Our interests in agriculture, trade and sustainable development provide a strong foundation for mutual growth and collaboration.

Expo Prado is Uruguay’s largest and most significant agricultural event, held annually in Montevideo and starts on Friday 6 September until 13 September where the delegates will all attend and promote the Falklands.

The annual trade exhibition showcases national and international companies who have interests in agriculture and is the largest of its kind in Uruguay. The event covers everything from livestock health to crop science and precision agriculture. It is held every September and attracts over 400,000 visitors each year.

This is also a special year in Uruguay, since at the end of next October general elections will be held, to renew the Executive and Legislative, and this Friday four presidential candidates of the ruling coalition will be explaining their parties manifestos. They are Alvaro Delgado, senior member of the coalition, plus junior members hopefuls, Andrés Ojeda, Guido Manini Ríos and Pablo Mieres.

On Wednesday midday, at a special lunch the opposition candidate Yamandú Orsi, (who is leading in some opinion polls), as a distinguished guest and speaker at the Uruguay/British Club community event, underlined that whoever wins the election, macroeconomics in Uruguay will not change since there is majority political consensus on the issue.

Likewise a referendum on amendments to the pensions and retirement schemes are not supported by him or his presidential ticket companion, Ms Carolina Cosse, despite a street campaign from unions favoring his candidacy. “It could have short term benefits but it would be a medium and long term disaster, how do you finance it?”

Orsi also praised British influence in supporting Uruguay's independence process, 1820/1830, which was threatened by neighboring United Provinces (later to become Argentina), and the Brazilian empire, where the Portuguese royal family had moved to, with the help of the Royal Navy, when Napoleon took over the Iberian countries.

Maybe Orsi's polite reference to Britain's influence in the independence process can be explained because the newly appointed British ambassador in Uruguay, Mal Green, who took office at the end of August, was sitting at the honor table next to the candidate, and the board of the Uruguay/Britain Club.