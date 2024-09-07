Brazilian Bossa Nova legend Sergio Mendes dies aged 83

Mendes had been living in the United States since 1964 after the coup d'état in Brazil

Brazilian musician Sérgio Mendes, who once won a Grammy Award, succumbed Thursday in the city of Los Angeles to the effects of prolonged Covid-19, according to The Associated Press. He had been facing respiratory problems for months, O Globo reported. The pianist, composer, vocalist, and arranger was 83. He had moved to the United States in 1964 after the military coup d'état.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his beloved children,” the statement said. “Mendes performed for the last time in November 2023 at sold-out and very enthusiastic forums in Paris, London, and Barcelona.”

Born in 1941 in Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, he began studying piano at the conservatory at a young age. His relationship with bossa nova stars Tom Jobim and João Gilberto catapulted his career. His rendition of “Mas Que Nada” helped popularize bossa nova worldwide in the 1960s. A 2006 version by Black Eyed Peas featured on their album “Timeless” topped US charts.

“Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country,” trumpeter Herb Alpert wrote on Facebook. “He was a true friend and an extremely talented musician who took Brazilian music in all its versions to the entire world with elegance.” Mendes also composed the soundtrack for the movie “Pelé,” with saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, and even produced an album recorded by the legendary Brazilian footballer.

In 1992, Mendes won the Grammy Award for best world music album for “Brasileiro,” in addition to two Latin Grammy Awards. He was nominated on six other occasions. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2012 for best original song for “Real in Rio,” from the animated film “Rio” and had been inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame.