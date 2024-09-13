Falklands lawmakers in round of political contacts in UK

Visiting House Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with MLA Leona Roberts and MLA Mark Pollard

Falkland Islands lawmakers, MLAs Leona Roberts and Mark Pollard who will be doing the round of United Kingdom political parties conferences, have also taken the opportunity to intensify strong bonds with political contacts in London.

One of them has been Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP Labour for Slough, who has become the newly elected Chair of Commons Defense Committee. MP Tan Dhesi visited the Falkland Islands last February and is knowledgeable of British defense efforts in the South Atlantic.

Falklands Government London Office Representative, Richard Hyslop said the Slough MP was most pleased to be able to meet with MLAs.

Another significant visit was to the Commons House Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle a close friend and supporter of the Falkland Islands which he has also visited. According to Hyslop the group had a great discussion on Falklands issues and Legislative Assembly members had a chance to view the recently installed Overseas Territories window

MLAs Roberts and Pollard also met with David Burton-Sampson, MP for Southend West and Leigh, with whom they had discussions on Falklands/UK issues, which was significant since he is a recently elected MP.

Finally let's not forget the fringe meeting at the Liberal-Democrat Conference in Brighton next Sunday when a great panel of speakers, (Dr. Al Pinkerton, Lord Purvis and Baroness Smith of Newnham), together with MLAs Leona and Mark, will be addressing Self determination in the 21st Century and the modern Falklands.