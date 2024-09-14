Biden and Starmer discuss broad military strategies worldwide

Starmer said supplying Ukraine with heavier weapons was only reviewed in a “broad” way

US President Joseph Biden and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer met Friday at the White House to discuss the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine among other issues. Had it been approved, it would have upped tensions with Moscow and could have triggered an all-out war between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Hence, a decision on this matter was postponed.

According to Starmer's statements to reporters at the White House, the gathering between both heads of government revolved around “broad” strategies and “no particular capability,” despite analysts foreseeing that he intended to get Biden's nod for his plan to send British Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to hit Russia deeper into its territory. On the other hand, no major announcements were expected in Washington. At any rate, both leaders would keep exploring these alternatives next week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had accused his Western allies of being “afraid” to raise the possibility of shooting down Russian drones and missiles themselves in Ukraine, at a time when his country faces a surge in air attacks. He also said he would discuss “a plan for Ukraine's victory” with Biden.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy were in Kyiv earlier this week when Zelensky raised the possibility of using American ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) and British Storm Shadow missiles to target Russia.

However, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this week that providing Kyiv with long-range attack capability would be “decisive” in the war.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said allowing long-range strikes “would mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia. … If this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us.”

Also on the agenda was London's traditional alignment with Washington regarding Israel after Starmer announced last week that his government would suspend arms export licenses for use in military operations in Gaza, following a review of Tel Aviv's compliance (or lack thereof) with international humanitarian law. About 30 licenses for weapons used in the current conflict in Gaza were suspended from a total of approximately 350 U.K. licenses to Israel. The United Kingdom's move is far less strict than Belgium, Italy, Canada, Spain, and The Netherlands fully banning all arms exports to Israel.

Biden and Starmer were also concerned about what may happen if former President Donald Trump wins the Nov. 5 elections. It is feared that US support for Ukraine would falter under a new Republican administration. In the meantime, Biden pledged that “Putin will not prevail in this war.”