Bolivian President to oversee firefighting efforts in Beni

14th Saturday, September 2024 - 09:28 UTC Full article

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora will personally oversee firefighting and relief efforts in the department of Beni, where eight of the 19 municipalities are affected by the dense smoke caused by the environmental crisis. Arce will arrive Saturday in the city of Trinidad, the capital of the department where the presence of a Venezuelan team of 61 firefighters and other types of humanitarian aid are also expected.

Over one million hectares were affected by the fires, many of which were controlled and extinguished after recent rains in 60% of the territory, Beni Governor Alejandro Unzueta highlighted.

“Tomorrow our brother President Luis Arce will be present in the Benian capital, to personally coordinate with everyone” and deliver humanitarian aid to those affected, Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo explained while recalling that the Armed Forces' Joint Adverse Event Response Command (CCR-EA) had been engaged in the relief operations.

Arce and his entire cabinet settled in the department of Santa Cruz Thursday to lead the firefighting in coordination with the local government.

Bolivian authorities have also confirmed that 46% of the fires affecting large parts of the country originated in private properties, with 42 landowners linked to these activities already identified.

”According to the classification of property, the highest percentage of affectation is in business and medium property,” Environment and Water Minister Alan Lisperguer said. At the same time, public lands accounted for 34% of the fires. Aboriginal Community Territories (TCO) made up 12%, other community lands 4%, small properties 2%, and rivers and roads 1%.

Authority of Control and Social Control of Forests and Land (ABT) Director Roberto Flores also pointed out that 82 criminal proceedings for arsoning had been activated, “of which we have identified more than 42 people who are owners of private properties.” Of these suspects, four of them have reached a plea agreement in exchange for an early release from prison, he added.

Flores also asked the Public Prosecutor's Office and the judges to “act in accordance with the law”, because despite the evidence collected those responsible are nevertheless released, which “angers the population and us.”