Foreign travel to Peru surges in 2024

16th Monday, September 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Peru is a paradise for cultural, nature, and adventure tourism, León Chempén highlighted

Foreign travelers visiting Peru went up by 39.2% between January and August 2024, according to a report released by Lima's Tourism Ministry during the weekend which analyzed National Superintendence of Migration data.

Chileans were said to account for around 67% of the tourists (484,978), followed by US nationals (411,210), Ecuadorians (200,272), Bolivians (123,787), Brazilians (123,323), and Colombians (108,359).

Overall, South Americans represented 52.1% of foreign visitors, followed by North Americans (24.2%), Europeans (16.5%), Asians (3.8%) and Central Americans (2.5%).

“This shows again that there is interest in our country. Peru is a paradise for cultural, nature, and adventure tourism. As a government we are working on a policy to position the country as an important destination for high-value specialized segments,” Tourism Minister Úrsula León Chempén said.

She also pointed out that Peru has potential areas for birdwatching and community tourism, among other activities. She also emphasized that in order to make tourism a prosperous industry, it is necessary to articulate and coordinate the work of several actors from different levels of government and the private sector.

Already surpassing pre-pandemic levels of visitors were Brazil (+6.3%), Costa Rica (+20.3%), Dominican Republic (+31.1%), Poland (+17.9%), and India (+12.4%), León Chempén also pointed out.