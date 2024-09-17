At least 15 dead in Peruvian forest fires

Efforts from ill-equipped local communities are not enough. Help from Lima and abroad is very much needed

At least 15 people have died as a result of uncontrollable forest fires that have affected 22 of Peru's 24 departments. Peru's National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) said that the departments of Cuzco, Cajamarca, Huancavelica, and Huánuco were the worst affected areas. In the Amazonas region, authorities are already talking of a “catastrophe” in the midst of a historic drought after three months without rain.

“This is a catastrophe in our entire region,” Amazonas Lieutenant Governor Leyda Gueiler Rimarachín said. She also mentioned the destruction of the habitat of dozens of species after four days of uninterrupted fires. Over 5,000 hectares have been razed and several cities have been left without water, given their dependence on sources affected by the fires.

According to local media, volunteer firefighters, Peru's National Service of Natural Protected Areas (SERNANP), and ill-equipped local community efforts are insufficient to meet the current crisis. Hence, help from Lima is needed, as is greater international cooperation, after the flames have destructed the Pueblo de los Muertos archeological site, which used to welcome some 200 tourists weekly.

Peru's National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) of the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) reported that in recent weeks, 233 forest fires have been reported nationwide. Experts believe that the main causes include the burning of pastures, while the consequences include the loss of natural habitats and environmental deterioration through large quantities of polluting gases that affect air quality and contribute to climate change, in addition to placing nearby communities at risk.

National Emergency Operations Center Coordinator Martin del Castillo Merino said 32 fires were still active in different parts of the country. “We have had 233 fires in the year, of which 179 are extinguished, 23 controlled, and 32 active. The area with the most fires is the Amazonas region with 9 active fires, then there is the San Martín region with 6 and the Ancash region with 4. Unfortunately, we have 15 fatalities,” he stated.