Brazilian physicians worried about respiratory damage caused by widespread fires

17th Tuesday, September 2024 - 16:52 UTC Full article

Respiratory disease specialists are concerned about people suffering the effects of long-lasting forest fires in several parts of South America's largest country and insist children and the elderly need special attention, Agencia Brasil reported. Excessive smoke in the air coupled with a dry climate has caused discomfort to many, Brazilian Society of Pneumology and Physiology (SBPT) President Margareth Dalcolmo warned.

“We, the specialists, are deeply concerned about the damage, many times acute, [that the low air quality causes] to the respiratory system. They are causing rhinitis, asthma, acute bronchitis, and many respiratory allergies, compromising children and, above all, the elderly, groups that are always the most vulnerable to this damage,” she underlined.

Assessing the damage caused to people is not easy given the variety of harmful substances airborne. “We cannot, so far, define whether it is a definitive or temporary damage, because what is circulating in this atmospheric pollution - associated with the extreme safety of the air, with lack of humidity and heat - contains many extremely harmful substances,” the pulmonologist added.

The foam released by the fires contains mixtures of toxic gases and very fine particles that damage the pulmonary alveoli; she also explained: “They also produce carbon monoxide, enxofre dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. All of these pollutants can cause or aggravate respiratory disease. And, when aggravated, for people with asthma or pulmonary emphysema, it's a disaster.”

In the city of São Paulo, high values of polluting substances have been detected. ”The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends not to exceed 45 micrograms, three to four days a year. We are exceeding 300 micrograms; This is very serious,“ Dalcolmo also noted.

However, she reckoned there was very little people could do except follow certain recommendations, such as staying at home as much as possible, ventilating residences without letting sickening particles in, and keeping hydrated. Brazilian authorities are also concerned about the pollution level in the drinking water distributed through the major cities' networks.

Dalcolmo also admitted an increase in people seeking help for these problems, which limits the physicians' ability to respond. But ”if a person is already a carrier of a respiratory condition, they certainly have their routine medication; hence, maybe they just need a larger dose“ of it. On the other hand, people ”who should seek emergency care are older people or children who are at the onset of respiratory distress, feeling very ill and who are in a condition that cannot be controlled at home,“ she added while pointing out that facemasks ”do not filter very small” particles and were therefore rather useless.

Brazilian respiratory disease experts are also concerned about an increase in Covid-19 cases in Goiás, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio de Janeiro, and the Federal District, as a report from the Rio de Janeiro-based Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) Foundation showed. Last week's Fiocruz InfoGripe Bulletin observed a continued growth in rhinovirus-related SARS cases across many states in the Northeast and Center-South regions, with a notable concentration in Amapá, where most of these severe rhinovirus cases are primarily affecting children and adolescents up to 14 years old.

Fiocruz's Tatiana Portella did not rule out that a recent increase in the state of São Paulo might spread the malady onto other parts of Brazil given people's mobility. Over the past four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among positive cases was 14.4% of influenza A, 3.2% of influenza B, 9% of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), 34.7% of rhinovirus, and 32% of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19).

Regarding fatalities, the prevalence was 25.4% of influenza A, 4.1% of influenza B, 3.7% of RSV, 9.8% of rhinovirus, and 50.2% of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19)