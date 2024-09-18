Bolivia's Foreign Minister says Evo-led coup in the making

18th Wednesday, September 2024 - 16:00 UTC Full article

Evo wants to run again for president despite the Constitution forbidding it, Sosa claimed on Facebook

Bolivia's Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda said Tuesday that a coup d'état against President Luis Arce Catacora was being arranged by former head of state Evo Morales and his followers through road blockades and other measures.

“A new coup is brewing in the Plurinational State of Bolivia, led by former President Evo Morales, with the purpose of shortening the mandate of President Luis Arce and allow himself once again as a candidate despite the fact that the political Constitution of the State forbids it,” Sosa posted on Facebook.

Bolivia's top diplomat also hinted that a march from Caracollo (Oruro) to La Paz would turn into a nationwide blockade “to economically suffocate the Bolivian people and generate social upheaval” as “part of the strategy to overthrow the current democratically-elected government with more than 55 percent of the votes,” she added.

“The power ambitions of former President Morales who, months ago, stated that he would be a candidate for the presidency 'by hook or by crook', are causing pain and suffering to our country. We reject Morales' anti-democratic plan and we ratify our position in defense of life, democracy and the interests of the Bolivian people,” the Foreign Minister also noted.

According to Government (Interior) Minister Eduardo Del Castillo, Morales went from being a “victim” of a coup d'état in 2019 to a “confessed coup leader who seeks to destroy democracy” in the country.

Clashes betweeen Evists and Arcists have been reported since the march started Monday.

“The repressive government has reached such an anti-democratic extreme that it has sent its shock groups not only to repress the marchers, but also two senators,” Morales claimed on X while denouncing “the destruction of vehicles of comrades who were on their way to the march.” He also posted that Arce's government “has lost [all] respect for human rights and the law.”

In addition, Morales' followers argue that their march seeks to “save the homeland” in the face of problems such as the shortage of dollars and fuel, and price increases in some basic products, which calls for the indigenous leader's return to the presidency.

Morales and his former Economy Minister Arce have been estranged since late 2021 due to differences over the Movement Towards Socialism's (MAS) leadership. Arcists claim in line with the Constitution that Morales is banned from running again for president but Evists insist he can, amid growing social and economic unrest.