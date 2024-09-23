HMS Protector involved in practicing boarding operations with navies from four countries

Ice Patrol HMS Protector has provided the perfect training platform during Exercise Unitas, the world's longest-running multinational maritime exercise. Teams from the UK, US, Chile, Mexico and Colombia used the Royal Navy's ice patrol ship for practicing boarding operations, where personnel move between vessels.

After being used as the backdrop at the opening ceremony in Chile, Protector went on to facilitate crucial training during Unitas, an exercise which takes place annually in Atlantic and Pacific waters around Central and South America to enhance security cooperation and improve coalition operations.

Boarding ops include approach – where boarding teams use small, fast boats to get close to vessels – ramps or gangways, which allow them to walk directly onto the ship, and tethering, where they use lines or grappling hooks to physically attach their vessel to the target.

Another boarding op is helicopter fast-roping – this is when a helicopter hovers over a target vessel and the boarding personnel descends by rope onto the deck of the ship

The Unitas exercise aims to enhance security and improve coalition operations.

It is also a way for the countries to strengthen their relationships – this year's host Chile said co-operation in defense with the UK goes from strength to strength. (Forces)