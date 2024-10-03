Peru's Air Force contemplating ambitious purchase program

3rd Thursday, October 2024 - 10:27 UTC Full article

“At last, we are giving importance to investments as thought with a State vision,” Astudillo underlined

Peruvian authorities will move on with the project to purchase 24 new fighter jets for the South American country's Air Force (FAP), Defense Minister Walter Enrique Astudillo Chávez confirmed.

“The decision taken by this government is extremely important and historic and all good citizens should rejoice, because, at last, we are giving importance to investments as thought with a State vision,” he told reporters.

The FAP is yet to choose between the Lockheed Martin F-16V Block 70, the Saab JAS 39 Grippen, and the Dassault Rafale F4, FAP Chief Luis Chávez Cateriano noted.

The Peruvian government is negotiating a loan of 7.58 billion soles (US$ 2.03 billion) within the 2025 budget for Phase I of the FAP's Acquisition Investment Project, which includes an initial batch of 12 of the 24 planned fighter-bombers.

The projected transaction should also include technological aspects, it was explained. The FAP's successful co-production experience between Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and SEMAN Peru for the assembly of the KT1-P “Torito” training aircraft will be of assistance in making the final decisions, it was also explained.

The FAP is also planning the purchase of two Leonardo Spartan C-27J multi-mission transport aircraft as well as two Boeing 737 cargo and passenger aircraft, one of them probably for presidential use, it was also reported. (Source: ZM)