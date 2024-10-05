Luxury hotel in Puerto Williams to enhance Antarctic travel

5th Saturday, October 2024 - 10:00 UTC Full article

Puerto Williams is a key starting point for Antarctic expeditions

Cruise industry giants Silversea announced this week its plans to build a luxury hotel in the Chilean town of Puerto Williams to revolutionize Antarctic tourism. The 150-room complex “will allow us to offer an unparalleled Antarctic expedition that further enhances our world-class vacation portfolio,” Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty said.

The new development targets people interested in dodging the need to cross the Drake Passage by ship through Silversea's Antarctica Bridge fly-cruise program including air travel to Puerto Williams straight from Santiago. “This development reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence,” Silversea's Bert Hernandez added.

The hotel will be built in partnership with a consortium of Chilean investors and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. “By partnering with experienced teams in Chile, we are providing guests with a unique opportunity to explore one of the most remote destinations in the world,” Liberty underlined.

Puerto Williams is a key starting point for Antarctic expeditions. The hotel will feature views of the Beagle Channel and other Patagonian perks. “We are delighted to enhance the Antarctic travel experience,” Hernandez stressed. Silversea is the only cruise line based in Puerto Williams during the Antarctic season. The new development is expected to allow the company to strengthen its leadership in the luxury expedition segment after over 15 years in the sector.

The hotel will be Silversea's starting point for Antarctic voyages lasting between 6 and 20 days aboard Silver Endeavour, Silver Wind, and Silver Cloud. Silversea highlighted that the new hotel will have butlers assigned to each suite and spacious rooms.