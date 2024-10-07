Falklands MPA toured by MoD Director of Overseas Bases

Watching a Typhoon fighter next to infantry defenses (Pic BFSAI)

The Director of Overseas Bases congratulates personnel at MPC (Pic BFSAI)

During a five-day visit, the UK Ministry of Defense Director Overseas Bases, Dr Sam Griffiths, toured the force elements deployed in the BFSAI (British Forces South Atlantic Islands) area of operations and gained an insight to the joint force operation at the Mount Pleasant Complex, MPC.

Dr. Griffith enjoyed an audience with the Falkland Islands Governor and met Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly.

Brigadier Dan Duff, Commander British Forces of BFSAI said: “I am delighted that we were able to host the Director Overseas Bases and show her the great work carried out by our forces in the South Atlantic British territories”.

Dr. Sam Griffith was recently appointed to the post of Director Overseas Bases and last July made a first visit to Gibraltar.

The joint forces HQ at MPC in the Falklands, opened in 1985, currently includes a jet fighter and transport presence, with four Typhoon FGR4, a Voyager tanker and an Atlas C1 (A400M); plus an OPV, HMS Forth, and a rotating Roulement infantry company currently from the Welsh Guards.

The Royal Air Force has the largest fleet of Euro fighter Typhoons, with the 100th aircraft delivered to No 1 (Fighter) Squadron at RAF Leuchars in January 2013. The Typhoon's most essential role is for Quick Reaction Alert for UK and Falkland Islands airspace.