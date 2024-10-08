Second firefighting aircraft lands in Bolivia

A second four-engined turboprop Electra tanker aircraft arrived in Bolivia Monday to join the firefighting efforts against wild flames hitting various parts of the country, particularly Santa Cruz de la Sierra, where the Viru Viru International Airport was closed for hours due to poor visibility.

A second Electra Tanker air tanker arrived in Bolivia on Monday and will join the fleet of aircraft that fights forest fires from the air, mainly in Santa Cruz, the region hardest hit by the fires.

President Luis Arce Catacora's “Guardian” Air Plan features another Electra aircraft already in the country since Sept. 21 and an Airbus BK117 D3 helicopter with “Bambi Bucket” capabilities. The Electrafrom the Canadian company Air Spray may carry up to 11,300 liters of water.

“We are attacking fires by land and air, sparing no effort or resources to protect our population, our flora, and fauna,” the head of state noted.

Operations at Viru Viru Airport halted at 6.28 am and resumed at around 1.30 pm on Monday. “Fortunately, weather conditions have improved, allowing the resumption of air operations at Viru Viru Airport,” a statement from Bolivian Air Navigation and Airports (Naabol) read. The air terminal needs a minimum visibility of 1,600 meters for take-off and landing, it was explained.

The Bolivian regions of Beni, Santa Cruz, Pando, and northern La Paz are affected by smoke caused by illegal forest fires, disrupting air travel in addition to the biosphere.