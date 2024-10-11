Brazil ups penalties for femicide

11th Friday, October 2024 - 09:51 UTC

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Thursday signed into law a new bill raising prison terms for femicide to up to 40 years, Agencia Brasil reported, which makes it the highest penalty provided for in the Penal Code, Agencia Brasil reported.

The new change typifies femicide in a specific article, and no longer as just another variation of homicide. Penalties went up from 12 to 30 years of imprisonment to 20 to 40 years.

“Another step in the fight against femicide in Brazil,” Lula stressed on social media. “I approved a bill that increases the penalty for femicide, increasing the minimum penalty from 12 to 20 years, which can reach up to 40 years, and increasing penalties for other crimes committed against women. Our government is committed to the National Mobilization for Zero Feminicide,” the head of state also pointed out.

The new wording also recognizes femicide as a heinous crime and brings new aggravating provisions, which can increase the penalty, such as the use of poison, torture, or other cruel means; ambush or any other resource that makes the victim's defense impossible; and the use of firearms of restricted or prohibited use.

The new law also increases the penalty of the convicted person who, in the completion of the sentence, will be sentenced to a protective measure. The punishment increases from detention of 3 months to 2 years to imprisonment of 2 to 5 years and a fine.

In addition, those under detention for domestic violence would be transferred to distant corrections facilities if they commit another such crime or threat while incarcerated.