UK music world shocked by the death of Liam Payne in Buenos Aires

17th Thursday, October 2024 - 05:45 UTC Full article

Payne fell last night from a third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

The music world reacted Thursday shocked in the United Kingdom by the death of British singer Liam Payne, former member of the band One Direction, who fell last night from a third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Singer Olly Murs said today on his Instagram social network account that he was “speechless” after hearing the tragic news and described Payne's death as “devastating.”

“We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the chats were short and sweet, but when we did it was mainly about how well irritating his hair always looked,” Murs wrote.

“Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams, so to see his life end so young hits me hard, I am truly heartbroken and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear, who has lost his father,” he added.

Liam Payne and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl have a son, Bear, born in 2017, the result of a relationship that lasted between 2016 and 2018.

Likewise, Wanted star Max George called Payne's death “absolutely devastating news. In recent years I had the pleasure of knowing him personally and spent valuable time with him,” he wrote on Instagram.

U.S. singer Charlie Puth, who co-wrote Payne's 2017 song Bedroom Floor, said he was shocked after learning of Payne's passing.

“Liam was always very kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I worked with. I can't believe he's gone.... I'm so sad right now, may he rest in peace,” Puth also said on Instagram.

DJ and music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song Get Low, called the singer's death “absolutely heartbreaking,” while American singer and rapper Ty Dolla Sign said he will “miss” Payne.

The band Backstreet Boys likewise paid tribute via a statement posted on X.

“Words cannot express the emotions we feel as a whole at this time, and it seems the rest of the world is in the same boat,” it said.

Payne formed One Direction in 2010, along with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, after they performed individually on the talent show The X Factor.

After becoming one of the world's top pop groups with five albums and four world tours, One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Payne, born in the English city of Wolverhampton, released his debut solo album in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid, Familiar and Strip That Down.

Payne first appeared on The X Factor in 2008 at the age of 14 singing Frank Sinatra's Fly Me To The Moon.

He was told by the show's judge Simon Cowell to return to the ITV talent show two years later.

In 2012, the band One Direction won their first Brit Award for Best British Single for their song What Makes You Beautiful.

In August last year, Payne had postponed his scheduled tour of South America after suffering from a “serious kidney infection.” (Source EFE)