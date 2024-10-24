What the polls say three days before the presidential elections in Uruguay

Yamandú Orsi (R) of the opposition Frente Amplio leads the race with around 44% support, according to the latest polls from both Cifra and Factum

Uruguayans will head to the polls on October 27 to elect a successor to President Luis Lacalle Pou and renew the country's Parliament. According to the latest surveys, no candidate is expected to secure the required 50% of votes, setting the stage for a November runoff.

Yamandú Orsi of the opposition Frente Amplio leads the race with around 44% support, according to the latest polls from both Cifra and Factum. Orsi, a former mayor of Canelones, is positioned as the favorite to succeed Lacalle Pou. However, he is likely to face Álvaro Delgado from the ruling Partido Nacional in the second round, who is polling at 23% according to Cifra and 27% according to Factum. Delgado, a key figure in Uruguay’s pandemic response, is relying on the backing of the coalition government, which together holds about 43% of potential votes.

In third place, Andrés Ojeda of the Partido Colorado is polling between 12% and 15%, according to both Cifra and Factum.

Delgado, addressing voters in Las Piedras, emphasized the importance of continuing the reforms initiated under the current government. “The alternative is to return to the worst past, to which neither you nor I want to go back,” Delgado warned, urging undecided voters, who make up around 8%, to support him.

Orsi, in contrast, appealed to the public’s desire for change. Speaking to thousands at his final rally in Montevideo, he stressed the need for social protection, economic stability, and transparency. “It’s time to fulfill the dreams we share. I will be president, and I will make sure we deliver on our promises,” Orsi proclaimed confidently.

With the polls indicating a likely runoff, both candidates are preparing for an extended battle to secure Uruguay’s presidency.