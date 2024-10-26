Israel launches mass air raids against Iran

Over 100 Israeli aircraft were deployed to target Iran, including the F-35

Israel finally launched an attack against Iran hitting strategic missile-building capabilities and other key points, it was reported in the early hours of Saturday. Five explosions were heard across Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj. US and Israeli sources said three waves of airstrikes were launched in what was dubbed Operation Days of Repentance. Over 100 planes were involved in the 2000 k.m. attack, including the cutting-edge F-35.

Although Iran claimed it thwarted the Israeli attack, with only “limited damage,” there were reports of widespread internet outages across Iran as the attacks continued. Several of the strikes in Tehran targeted military bases across southern and southwestern Tehran, according to Iranian media.

Tel Aviv said the strikes were conducted in response to the continuous attacks on the State of Israel and its citizens. The Israeli Defense Forces also confirmed the operation was over and that all mission goals had been achieved, with all planes returning safely home. IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari warned that any escalation from Iran would compel Israel to respond. The United States did not participate in Saturday's offensive but would help Israel in case of retaliation, which is nevertheless expected to occur. US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett said: “We urge Iran to halt its attacks on Israel to end this cycle of conflict without further escalation.”

“We understand that Israel is conducting targeted strikes against military targets in Iran as an exercise of self-defense and in response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack against Israel on October 1,“ Savett also noted in a statement. ”We would refer you to the Israeli government for more information on their operation.“

Iran’s response or lack thereof will now determine the future of what many regard as the possible beginning of World War III.

Israel named its operation ”Days of Repentance” in reference to the ten days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in Judaism, known as the Ten Days of Repentance, a period during which people are called to reflect on their actions, make amends, and return to a path of integrity, leading to Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. In Jewish tradition, these days are seen as an opportunity when the “gates of heaven” are open, allowing individuals to seek forgiveness.

After Israel's attacks, Iran, Syria, and Iraq closed their airspace indefinitely, making the area a no-flight zone until further notice.

Iran’s leadership will now have to weigh whether to retaliate and risk a spiral of unforeseeable consequences or simply let Israel celebrate a victory. After all, Days of Repentance proved that Tehran is within reach for Tel Aviv, which will in any case reshape the regional dynamics.