Venezuela pulls ambassador from Brasilia for consultations

31st Thursday, October 2024 - 10:45 UTC Full article

Caracas claims that Lula's advisor Celso Amorim was an agent of US imperialism

Venezuela's Bolivarian regime Wednesday summoned its Ambassador in Brasilia to Caracas for consultations in repudiation of statements by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's foreign affairs advisor Celso Amorim, Agencia Brasil reported.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued a communiqué mentioning the “recurrent,” “untruthful,” and “crude” declarations of the Brazilian government, “in particular, statements made by the special advisor on Foreign Affairs, Celso Amorim, who, behaving more like a messenger for US imperialism, has impertinently dedicated himself to making value judgments about processes that only concern Venezuelans.”

The Chavista regime described these asseverations as a “constant aggression that undermines political and diplomatic relations between the states, threatening the ties that unite the two countries.”

“Finally, the national and international community is informed that, following instructions from President Nicolás Maduro Moros, it has been decided to immediately summon Ambassador Manuel Vadell, who represents us in Brasilia, for consultations,” Caracas went on.

Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodríguez will seek that Amorim is declared a “persona non grata” in his country, after accusing him of being an “envoy” and an “instrument” of White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan regarding the July 28 presidential elections.

Rodríguez claimed that Amorim participated “on behalf of Sullivan” as a companion in the presidential elections to “seek to damage the normal development of the election,” in which Maduro was declared the winner despite no corroborating evidence. Brazil, which Amorim represented through the process, said it would not recognize these results until the detailed minutes are published. “Hence its absolutely prostrate position to the designs of the aggressor empire against our nation deeply jealous of the defense of its freedom,” Rodríguez argued.

On Tuesday, Amorim said that “the principle of transparency was not respected,” so Maduro's proclaimed victory cannot be recognized and insisted that Brazil has been guided by the principles of “defense of democracy, non-interference in internal affairs and peaceful resolution of disputes”.

“If your position outlines non-intervention in our affairs, I respectfully request you to review your conduct,” Rodríguez replied.

However, Amorim made it clear that Brazil did not recognize either the alleged victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who was forced to seek asylum in Spain after a warrant for his arrest was issued in Caracas.

Tension between Brazil and Venezuela deepened last week when Maduro's country was not granted a BRICS associate membership during the bloc's Summit in Kazan, Russia, where Bolivia and Cuba were admitted, among other countries.