FAB completes 10th evacuation flight from war-torn Lebanon

FAB missions have already evacuated 2,072 people and 24 pets from Lebanon since Oct. 2, 2024

Brazil's Air Force (FAB) has completed its tenth humanitarian Operation Cedar Roots mission airlifting people out of war-turn Lebanon and bringing them to safety in South America, Agencia Brasil announced. A total of 213 refugees arrived in São Paulo at 4.06 am at the Guarulhos military Air Base for a total of 2,072 evacuees since Oct. 2. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) has also rescued 24 pets. According to Brazilian authorities, some 20,000 nationals of the South American country live in Lebanon.

Operation Cedar Roots was ordered by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following the worsening of the conflict in that country, with intense aerial bombardments by Israel against Lebanese cities, similar to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip, on the country's southern border.

Militias in Yemen and Iraq have launched attacks against Israel or Tel-Aviv's allies in retaliation for the bombings in Gaza, the so-called Lebanese resistance - a coalition of seven political and military groups led by Hezbollah - has been promoting attacks against Israel since October 7, also in solidarity with Gaza, Agencia Brasil also argued.

Last weekend, a one-year-old Brazilian baby was killed in Beirut by Israeli shelling, The victim, identified as Fátima Abbas, was killed in a missile attack by Israel's military forces in Hadeth, a suburb of Beirut, last Saturday (2).

“In expressing its heartfelt condolences to the family of Fátima Abbas and extending its full solidarity, the Brazilian government reiterates its condemnation, in the strongest terms, of the continuous and unjustified Israeli air strikes against civilian areas in Lebanon and renews its appeal to the parties involved to immediately cease hostilities,” Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Brazilian authorities, the conflict in Lebanon has already resulted in the confirmed deaths of three Brazilian citizens, all minors. In addition to baby Fátima, teenagers Mirna Raef Nasser, 16, and Ali Kamal Abdallah, 15, were victims of the bombings.

The conflict in Lebanon began last year after an attack on Israel by Hamas, Hezbollah's Gazan ally. In Lebanon alone, the number of civilians killed in the conflict exceeds 2,800 people.

FAB KC-30 aircraft also transported 27.3 tons of donations of basic necessities to Lebanon. Around 3,000 Brazilians have registered to leave Lebanon on official flights, including Fátima Abbas' family.