Bullrich meets with Gopinath in Washington

12th Tuesday, November 2024 - 10:02 UTC Full article

“Without security there is no economic prosperity,” they both concurred

Argentina's Security Minister Patricia Bullrich Monday met in Washington DC with International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath to discuss thee South American official's anti-picketing policy. “Without security there is no economic prosperity,” they both concurred.

Bullrich and Gopinath reviewed “the problems that Argentina was going through when the government led by Javier Milei took office, such as picketing, blockades to companies, uncontrolled subsidies and an inefficient State, among other challenges,” according to a statement from Buenos Aires.

The Argentine agency underlined how it reestablished public order, achieved macroeconomic stability, and brought doown Rosario's homicide rate in addition to a 16% increase in arrests for drug trafficking.

“Gopinath pointed out that the achievements have been impressive and that the results exceeded expectations. He highlighted the zero deficit and the popularity and closeness of President Milei with the people's problems,” the Security Ministry's document went on.

“The transformation that today runs through the country is based on a concept that Hobbes pointed out in Leviathan: 'security is an indispensable condition for freedom',” Bullrich stressed.

Argentina is “the safest country in South America, followed by Uruguay and Chile, according to the Global Peace Index 2024,” Bulllrich insisted.