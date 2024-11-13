Falkland Islands representative honors Fallen Heroes on Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph

The Falkland Islands Government Representative, Richard Hyslop, with the wreath laid on behalf of the people and Government of the Falkland Islands.

Richard Hyslop, the Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK & Europe, marked Remembrance Sunday by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in London, paying tribute on behalf of the Falkland Islands Government and people. He joined the UK Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and other representatives from the UK Overseas Territories in honoring those who lost their lives in service to the Allied Forces during the World Wars and the Falklands War.

Hyslop’s wreath honored the memory of 22 Falkland Islanders who died in the First World War, 24 in the Second World War, and three during the Falklands War, as well as 255 British Armed Forces members who died in the 1982 conflict.

“Laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of those who served, especially those who didn’t make it home, is always a moving occasion,” said Hyslop. “It’s a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice of so many in the fight against tyranny.”

Following the service, Hyslop joined members of the South Atlantic Medal Association for lunch, further marking the occasion with the community.