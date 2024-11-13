South Atlantic and Falklands: a more constructive attitude from Argentina?

13th Wednesday, November 2024 - 20:32 UTC Full article

RRS Sir David Attenborough in Montevideo

Several events over the last weekend seem to indicate that the last September understanding between UK and Argentina regarding South Atlantic and Falkland Islands interests, agreed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy and then Foreign Affairs minister Diana Mondino is beginning to make sense.

To begin, the visit the of British Armed Forces minister, Luke Pollard MP, to the Falklands and the military complex at MPC, plus his participation at Sunday Remembrance Day, be it not for the nationalistic groups and media, received no official condemnation from Argentina which has persistently protested the military presence in the Islands.

Last Friday the British Antarctic Survey vessel, RRS David Attenborough was in the River Plate and entered the port of Montevideo, supposedly for fuel, supplies and the boarding of some scientists. There was as usual a big splash in the Argentine media, since the icebreaker is flagged in the Falkland Islands, but not much more.

While in Montevideo, journalists and members of the scientific community were invited aboard the vessel. There was no official or non-official complaint from Argentine authorities as has been tradition with a presence of a Falklands flagged vessel.

However more significant was the incident in Brazil where an RAF Typhoon fighter was forced to make an emergency landing in Rio do Janeiro, followed by several other aircraft, fighters and tanker escort, travelling from MPA to Britain.

The Argentine government reply to the incident was succinct and with a constructive approach, “The Argentine Republic reaffirms its imprescriptible sovereignty rights over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands plus surrounding maritime spaces, and its commitment to a peaceful solution to the disagreement with the United Kingdom



“It expresses concern regarding the recent landings of British military aircraft in neighboring countries and has requested information from the pertinent authorities. This concern has been communicated through a note to the UK Embassy in Buenos Aires, reaffirming Argentina’s determination to defend its sovereign rights and willingness to a constructive dialogue in the framework of International Law to find a fair, peaceful and definitive solution.”