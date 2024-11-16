Boluarte and Boric hold meeting during APEC

Boric and Boluarte met at a time when Chile and Peru celebrated 202 years of bilateral ties

Presidents Dina Boluarte Zegarra of Peru and Gabriel Boric Font of Chile held a meeting Friday in Lima in the context of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, and discuss the support to vulnerable populations, SMEs, as well as bilateral trade and other common challenges.

“Recently, Peru and Chile celebrated 202 years of bilateral relations. In this framework, Peru's economic leader, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, held a meeting with Chile's economic leader, Gabriel Boric, with whom she addressed issues of cooperation to boost economic growth and educational improvement,” a Peruvian Presidency statement on X read.

Upon his arrival in the Peruvian capital, Boric also announced he intended to hold one-on-one encounters with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We landed in Peru to participate in a new version of APEC, the main economic forum of the Asia-Pacific, where we will work to continue boosting foreign investment and economic growth in our country,” he said.

He also stressed that Chile had much to contribute to the meeting on the transition to clean energy to fight the climate crisis.

The event brings together dignitaries from China, the United States, Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Mexico, Chile, and Peru, among others.

Friday's meeting between the two leaders underscored the willingness of both countries to maintain a constant dialogue to promote the welfare of their citizens and contribute to the progress of the region, it was explained.

Also arriving in Peru this week was US President Joseph Biden, who is scheduled to talk mano a mano with Boluarte.