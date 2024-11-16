Falklands launches first telecommunication survey, large response is expected

The survey is an essential part of information gathering, giving FIG and Cambridge MC solid data to work from in making recommendations to Executive Council

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is asking businesses, charities, and residents of the Falklands to take part in a telecommunications survey, which is being run in conjunction with Cambridge Management Consulting (Cambridge MC).

The survey is part of the previously advertised telecommunications review project, incorporating both analysis of the implementation of the Select Committee recommendations on VSAT licensing and assessment of options for the Falklands after the end of the current exclusivity period.

This survey is an essential part of information gathering, giving FIG and Cambridge MC solid data to work from in making recommendations to Executive Council. It is hoped that a large response will be achieved to support this.

Cambridge MC would like to give everyone the opportunity to provide input into the report by describing connectivity experience on the Islands. The survey is split into two audiences; businesses and residents, and covers all aspects of telecommunications. The businesses category includes all non-domestic users, including charities and third-sector organizations.

The survey is only running for a limited time, as FIG and Cambridge MC are working to the deadlines set by the Select Committee. The survey is open until the end of Friday 29th November and should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

The businesses (and non-domestic users) telecommunications survey is available at: https://www.cambridgemc.com/falklands-businesses. It is requested that each business nominates a single person to reply on their behalf, so only one response is received from each.

The residential telecommunications survey is available at: https://www.cambridgemc.com/falklands-residential. It is requested that each household (i.e. a single set of people sharing a telecommunications subscription) nominates a single person to reply on their behalf, so only one response is received from each.

The online surveys are only available in English. If you would like to receive a digital PDF or paper copy version of the survey in Shona, Tagalog or Spanish please contact Simon Bradshaw at sbradshaw@sec.gov.fk or on 27040.

English language paper versions of the survey are available at the Post Office, where there is also a box for depositing completed paper surveys.

The data collected by Cambridge MC from this survey will be shared with FIG as part of the Telecommunications Consultancy work being undertaken. This data will be restricted to FIG employees that are directly involved and responsible for the Cambridge consultancy work. The results will be used to inform both the reports being produced, and the second stage of public consultations which will be carried out in the first part of 2025.