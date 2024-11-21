The Gibraltar Chapter of Abraham Accords launched by Picardo and Sir Liam Fox

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and former UK minister Sir Liam Fox, chairman of the Abraham Accords, make the announcement at the Rock

The Gibraltar Chapter of the Abraham Accords Group was launched last week at the Rock, when Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, welcomed Sir Liam Fox, Chairman of the Abraham Accords. Sir Liam was previously UK Secretary of State for International Trade from 2016 to 2019 and Secretary of State for Defense from 2010 to 2011. to No 6 Convent Place.

Together they officially announced the launch of the Abraham Accords Group Gibraltar Chapter from No. 6 Convent Place, with the inaugural event set to take place early next year.

The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020 by then President Trump, the Prime Minister of Israel, and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain, and is a non-partisan organization that works across government and business leaders to provide support in building stronger ties in trade, culture and religious tolerance.

Apparently the Abraham Accords were in the process of having heavy weight Saudi Arabia join the peace initiative, which, international analysts believe led the Hamas terrorist group, during October last year to attack neighboring Israeli villages and kibbutz next to Gaza, murdering civilians and taking hundreds of hostages most of which remain unaccounted for.

The October attack and kidnapping led to a ferocious reprisal from Israeli forces leading to the discovery of a network of tunnels in Gaza through which terrorists received weapons by sea and land, and organized attacks on Israel settlements. However Israeli forces bombing have caused the current desperate humanitarian situation among the Palestinian civilian population living in Gaza, since Hamas terrorists had/have their rockets’ launching systems, arms cache, and intelligence hubs hidden under schools, hospitals, news offices and other basic infrastructure.

The overall Middle East conflict has now extended to Lebanon and the north of Israel, with Iran the main sponsor of terrorist groups, Hamas and Hezbollah, sending deadly missiles and drones on Israel cities.

President elect Donald Trump, although a strong supporter of Israel, promised during the electoral campaign to end the conflict and bring peace to the region. Trump takes office next 20 January, but is believed to already have had contacts with all countries involved.