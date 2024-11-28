Argentina: Neuquén Lt.Gov. suspended amid fraud scandal

The Legislature of the Argentine Patagonic province of Neuquén Wednesday suspended Lieutenant-Governor Gloria Ruiz by 29 votes in favor and 5 abstentions on moral grounds for a fraud involving her brother Pablo, whom she had appointed within the Legislative Branch.

In addition, the measure provides for the suspension of irregular hirings in which she was involved and the creation of an investigative commission, which will have 30 working days to determine whether or not she was morally impaired to discharge her duties.

The case was prompted by a note from Banco Provincia mentioning unusual cash movements by “Mr. Ruiz,” who “used most of the funds in his account to constitute fixed terms, notoriously increasing its volume from the credits he received outside his salary.” Other suspicious movements included the registration of a brand-new Toyota truck in Gloria Ruiz's name.

Lt.-Gov. Ruiz said she would not resign and accused Governor Rolando Figueroa of conspiring against her. “I want to put on record that I am going to exercise my constitutional right to defend myself,” she insisted. “It is purely political discrimination”, said Ruiz and indicated that this initiative is a “decision” of Figueroa himself: “We supported this government because we believed that change was coming,” she went on.

Figueroa said he was “disillusioned” and clarified that he was not there to “support anyone.”