Orsi's inauguration: Inviting Maduro “will be seen when the time comes”

28th Thursday, November 2024 - 10:46 UTC Full article

The President-elect highlighted Lacalle's willingness to a smooth transition, as is customary in Uruguay

Uruguay's President-elect Yamandú Orsi did not rule out inviting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro over to his inauguration during his first press conference after winning the runoff against Álvaro Delgado of the ruling Multicolor coalition. However, the former Mayor (Governor) of Canelones admitted some “diplomatic difficulties” with Caracas that he hoped to work out. In any case, he insisted that “relations are between States and not between presidents.” At any rate, the issue “will be seen when the time comes,” he added.

Orsi met Wednesday with the incumbent Luis Lacalle Pou to discuss the transition, after which he spoke to reporters at the Executive Tower. He praised the outgoing administration for its agility and cooperation toward an orderly change. “Today we begin this transition process. The doors are wide open to work together,” Orsi said while confirming the appointment of Alejandro Sánchez as liaison officer. He “will be the one who will be in contact with the people in the Presidency to begin the exchange of information,” Orsi explained.

He also recalled that smooth changeovers were commonplace in Montevideo. “We Uruguayans are used to [this] in all transition processes, without delays and surprises.”

He also announced Gabriel Oddone as his proposed Economy Minister and added that other decisions would be conveyed to the public in due time.

Regarding the opposition's participation in his government, Orsi was clear: “I do not have it in mind for the cabinet, but where there is the possibility of comptroller positions, we will continue with the same line.”

Earlier this week, Orsi met with former President José Pepe Mujica and his wife and former Vice President Lucía Topolansky to get some tips from these two seasoned politicians. “What these veterans did was very important to me,” Orsi underlined. “Pepe talks about his experience and in that sense he has the wisdom not to give you advice but his experience,” he added after the meeting.

It was also confirmed this week in Montevideo that Orsi will participate at the Mercosur Summit in the Uruguayan capital between Dec. 5 and 6, way ahead of his March 1 inauguration.