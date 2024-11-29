Falklands’ lawmakers meet the farming community

Falkland Islands members of the Legislative Assembly, heads of Government Departments, and advisors are visiting Camp this weekend to meet the Farming community for a session of questions and answers.
This Friday at the Southern Cross Social Club, the visiting panel is made up of Dr Andrea Clausen - Director of Natural Resources, Zoe Fowler - Senior Veterinary Officer; Head of Agriculture Matt Davies - Dave Roberts - General Manager, FIMCo Zachary Franklin - Managing Director, FIDC, Steve Dent - Deputy Director Development & Commercial Services, MLAs and Andy Watson.
The public meeting will be followed by a buffet supper and social exchange at 17:00 in the Southern Cross Social Club
A similar meeting and panel will take place at the Hill Cove Social Club, followed by a buffet. MLAs will also be taking the opportunity to visit farms.
Any questions that may require research for the Q&A or the MLA Public Meeting had to be presented beforehand. Questions are restricted to three per person to allow for officer research.
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook