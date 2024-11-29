Schmidt Ocean Institute will explore South Atlantic Ocean in 2025

The Institute’s research vessel, the Falcor(too), will map the waters surrounding the Antarctic Peninsula in the Bellingshausen Sea in early 2025.

The California based Schmidt Ocean Institute (*) has announced its 2025 expedition schedule will take it to the South Atlantic Ocean, including Antarctica, South Georgia, Patagonian shelf, Mar del Plata and Uruguay.

Scientists from all over the world will document biodiversity, study hazards such as earthquakes and active volcanoes as well as map seafloor features in some of the least-explored places on Earth.

After that, the ship will travel to the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands looking for new species to describe and characterize.

In July, the Falcor(too) will travel to and map the Mar del Plata Submarine Canyon in Argentina’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The following August, the ship will explore the deep waters off the shores of Uruguay.

From September to October, scientists will map and study two underwater canyons along the Patagonia Shelf off Argentina.

(*) The Schmidt Institute, SOI, is a nonprofit operating foundation established in 2009 by Eric Schmidt and Wendy Schmidt. The Institute's goal is to advance innovative oceanographic research and discovery through technological advancement, collaborative research, outreach and education, and open sharing of information. SOI supports oceanographic research by providing collaborators with free ship time aboard their research vessel RV Falkor and expert technical shipboard support. overall impact. Since its inception in 2009, SOI has supported over 60 expeditions all around the globe.