Chilean Governor announces ambitious Tierra del Fuego tunnel project

The initiative seeks to replace the current crossing of the Strait of Magellan by barge

Governor Jorge Flies of the Chilean Magallanes and Antarctica Region announced a project to build an underwater tunnel linking the mainland with Tierra del Fuego, an initiative from which Argentina would also benefit. The proposal submitted during a National Conference on Policies for Extreme Zones in Chile seeks to replace the current barge 3.7 kilometers crossing through the Strait of Magellan. The 4-kilometer submarine tunnel would entail a US$1.5 billion investment.

The initiative would provide a definitive solution by directly and stably connecting the mainland with Tierra del Fuego, improving mobility in this strategic binational zone. The current barge crossing system faces significant limitations, especially in adverse weather conditions that affect the timeliness and safety of travel, it was explained.

It also seeks to strengthen regional integration between Chile and Argentina, reducing travel times and boosting international trade and tourism.

However, given the size of the investment, binational and private financing would be needed. The works would also require adapting the access roads at both ends of the tunnel to ensure integration with existing infrastructure. Construction would affect port activity at Primera Angostura, as barge operations currently crossing the strait would be interrupted.

This tunnel would also symbolize Chile and Argentina's commitment to economic development and binational cooperation, it was argued. With an initial investment of US$100 million for feasibility studies, it seeks to guarantee the technical and economic viability of the project.