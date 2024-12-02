Falklands, construction of a new HMS Sheffield, a state of the art Type 26 Frigate

2nd Monday, December 2024 - 00:07 UTC Full article

The Type 26 frigates will be the most advanced warships in the world (Picture: BAE Systems)

Construction has begun on the Royal Navy's latest Type 26 frigate, HMS Sheffield, with the first steel being cut in a ceremony in Glasgow. The official beginning of construction was marked by an event attended by Defense Procurement Minister Maria Eagle.

“This steel-cutting ceremony marks another key moment for both our Royal Navy and British shipbuilding,” she said.

HMS Sheffield is the fifth vessel of her kind, and will be one of eight of the world's most advanced frigates.

The last vessel to carry the name of the City of Sheffield was a Type 42 missiles destroyer, commissioned on 16 February 1975, and as part Task Force 317 sent was involved in the Falklands conflict. She was struck and heavily damaged by an Exocet air-launched anti-ship missile from an Argentine Super Etendard aircraft on 4 May 1982 and foundered while under tow on 10 May 1982.

Twenty crew members were killed and 26 injured, she was the first Royal Navy warship to have been lost in combat since World War II

The Type 26 frigate has been designed for anti-submarine warfare and high-intensity air defense, but can adapt her role quickly to transport high volumes of humanitarian aid and can house medical facilities.

Simon Lister, managing director of BAE Systems Naval Ships business, said: “This is a proud moment for our talented teams across the UK who plays their part in the design and construction of these important vessels.

”HMS Sheffield’s construction will benefit from a range of investments, which are transforming our digital and physical infrastructure and will consolidate a center of excellence for UK shipbuilding in Glasgow.

“I'd like to thank our customers and suppliers for their support and commitment as we take this program forward together and deliver next-generation frigates for the Royal Navy.”

The other Type 26 frigates currently under construction include HMS Belfast, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.

DE&S Director General Core, Simon Dakin, said: “These frigates will have an essential role in ensuring the continued security of our nation and this is a proud moment for all involved.

”We are delighted to have celebrated this shipbuilding event on the Clyde in the company of all those playing a part in delivering this important program.”