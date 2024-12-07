Chinese diplomat faces imminent expulsion from Paraguay

Xu Wei is accused of meddling with the South American country's internal affairs while in Asunción for UNESCO talks

The Government of Paraguay insisted Friday that it would proceed to the expulsion of Chinese diplomat Xu Wei from the country should he fail to leave by Saturday after his visa was revoked. Migrations Director Jorge Kronawetter explained that after the measure Xu lost his right to enter or stay in the country and has 24 hours to leave.

Failure to do so will result in his expulsion. “That is why we notified him that he has 24 hours to leave the country. After that time, we are empowered to expel him and take the necessary measures to make this procedure effective,” said Kronawetter.

However, a Chinese official was quoted as saying that Xu Wei would remain in the country until Dec. 8, thus ignoring the Foreign Ministry's order following his alleged interference in internal affairs. Paraguayan diplomat Juan Baiardi recalled that Migrations has the authority to expel foreigners, regardless of whether they had been granted a consular visa.

Kronawetter insisted that should the Chinese diplomat fail to leave the country within the established term, “we are going to go after him.” He also pointed out that almost 500 expulsions had been recorded recently. “For me, it is just another case. From the moment he loses his migratory status, he is a foreign citizen who is in irregularity,” he stressed.

Paraguay expelled Xu Wei after accusing him of undermining Asuncion's relationship with Taiwan. Xu Wei, who had arrived as a member of the Chinese delegation participating in meetings of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), made statements urging Asunción to break ties with Taipei. Hence, he was said to have “interfered in internal affairs.”

Xu Wei held meetings with Paraguayan lawmakers Éver Villalba and Billy Vaesken, in which he insisted that Paraguay should choose to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing, under the condition of breaking ties with Taiwan. “It's either with China or with Taiwan,” Xu Wei noted. There is no possibility of both countries simultaneously maintaining relations with Paraguay, he underlined. In response, Paraguay's Foreign Ministry confirmed on social networks the cancellation of Xu's visa.

The Taiwanese Embassy in Asuncion also condemned “strongly” the words of Xu, whom they consider an “infiltrator” of Beijing to try to “undermine the firm friendship” between Paraguay and Taiwan. Taiwan is “an independent and sovereign country” and “the Chinese communist regime has not represented and will never represent Taiwan,” the mission pointed out.

Paraguay is the only South American country that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, a link that has lasted for more than six decades. However, China's economic and political weight has pressed Santiago Peña's government to change sides after expressing interest in exploring trade agreements with Beijing through Mercosur.

Beijing holds Taiwan as a rogue province and has intensified its efforts to isolate it internationally. As a result, the People's Republic of China said Friday that Paraguay's accusations of “interference in internal affairs”, made after the cancellation of the visa of the alleged Chinese official Xu Wei, by Asuncion, are “unjustified and unfounded” and “constitute a serious violation of prevailing international practice,” according to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian. “Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory,” he added.