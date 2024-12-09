Hijacking of Mexican airliner thwarted

Mario N said he had been threatened if he landed at Tijuana

Mexican carrier Volaris' flight 3041 from León's Del Bajio Guanajuato Int'l to General Abelardo L. Rodriguez Int'l in Tijuana escaped a hijack attempt Sunday morning when the crew adopted the protocols in force and the sole perpetrator, identified as “Mario N,” ended up in custody.

Mario “N” tried to enter the cockpit to divert the flight to San Diego, California, but was subdued as per the established security protocols and the pilot issued the alert code. According to local media, other passengers contributed to Mario N's detention.

“The crew acted in accordance with established security procedures and, in accordance with protocol, the plane was diverted to Guadalajara airport, where the airline placed the passenger in the custody of the competent authorities,” the airline said in a statement. The video of Mario wrestling with airline staffers went viral.

Mario N, 31, claimed that a relative of his had been kidnapped and when he was taking off from León, Guanajuato, he received a death message warning him that if he traveled to Tijuana he would be killed along with his wife and two children, who were onboard and started crying while the woman scolded him. Mario N., from Pénjamo, Guanuajuato, has no prior criminal record. After his arrest, he was handed over to the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

“Emergency attention was provided to the airline, in accordance with the established protocols, and the National Guard was notified, so the aircraft was able to land safely at the Guadalajara International Airport and the passenger was detained in order to give attention to the corresponding investigation,” Mexican authorities explained.

The aircraft continued its flight to Tijuana without any further incidents.