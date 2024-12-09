Water levels at Yacyretá grow after heavy rains

Paraguayan authorities reported an increase in the water levels at the Yacyretá hydroelectric dam this weekend following heavy rains in recent days. Yacyretá's Hydrology Department issued a warning indicating that inflows had increased as a result of the rainfall recorded in the contributing basin and in Brazilian territory.

According to local media, the accumulated amounts would be between 70 and 210 mm. Hence, the Paraná River could reach 3.40 meters at the port of Ayolas. At the same time, the affluent flows to Yacyretá will be consistent with operation parameters for the hydroelectric power plants upstream. Inflows were forecasted to be between 16,000 and 18,000 m³/s for the next few days when the Paraná River could reach 3.40 meters. The normal alert level at the port of Ayolas is 1.80 meters. The alert limit is from 4.20 meters. The flood level of the low riverine areas of the Ayolas community is 4.50 meters.

Paraguay's Weather and Meteorology Directorship warned that rains and thunderstorms would persist over the next few days in five departments, with heavy rains, moderate to strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and occasional hail. The departments under alert are north and east of Concepción, northeast of San Pedro, Amambay, east of Canindeyú, and north and east of Alto Paraguay where storm clusters continue to develop generating a high probability of severe weather.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian State of Santa Catarina remained on alert following storms that have caused floods, landslides, and evacuations in 22 cities, Civil Defense said. The largest city in the state, Joinville, has been suffering from floods since last Thursday, while the meteorological service predicted rain until next Tuesday morning. The storm hit Santa Catarina as a result of a cloud front coming from the center of South America towards the Atlantic.

Last May and June, 183 people were killed in the neighboring State of Rio Grande do Sul, as a result of flooding caused by storms.