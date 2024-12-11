Orsi tells US Ambassador: “We will continue working together”

11th Wednesday, December 2024 - 10:24 UTC Full article

Fulton said there is no date yet for Uruguayans to be included in the US visa waiver program

Uruguay's President-elect Yamandú Orsi promised US Ambassador Heide Fulton that “we will continue working together” after his March 1 inauguration. During their meeting Tuesday at the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Montevideo where Orsi set up his transition offices, the diplomat replied that her office would keep working to add Uruguayan nationals to the visa waiver program.

Orsi has already had meetings with Presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Luis Arce Catacora (Bolivia), and Santiago Peña (Paraguay) on the sidelines of the Mercosur Summit last week. In addition, he had traveled to Brazil to meet with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“Today we met with Heide B. Fulton, Ambassador of the United States in our country. Thank you for the opportunity and exchange. We will continue working together,” Orsi wrote on X.

After the meeting, Fulton explained that talks had revolved around strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, especially on issues such as security, education, and environment. “I am confident that we are going to review Uruguay's entry into the visa waiver program” but insisted that “there is no foreseen date.”

“There are many factors and we are in the process of implementing agreements that were signed last year,” she explained. She also underscored that the percentage of visa application rejections has dropped. “It is important and welcome news.”

Fulton also mentioned “a very strong relationship” between both nations and said she was “sure that we will continue to deepen our economic relationship and our interests.”

Asked about the Mercosur-EU agreement, Fulton considered that “it is a good thing and hopefully we can strengthen our direct relations with Uruguay and with Mercosur.”

Regarding the US future once President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in, Fulton admitted that “we will see how the agenda is, but we continue working hard to highlight the opportunities in the Uruguayan market and attract American investors.”

In addition to Fulton, Orsi held meetings with representatives from different countries, including Chinese Ambassador Huang Yazhong.

In October, the United States was the fifth main export destination for Uruguayan goods, with placements of US$ 101 million. The main products were refrigerated and boneless meat, as well as software development and implementation services, among other items.