Argentina: Lt. Gen, Pasqualini resigns from Defense Ministry key post

16th Monday, December 2024 - 09:19 UTC Full article

Pasqualini had been Army Chief of Staff during Mauricio Macri's presidency (2015-2019)

Argentine Army Lieutenant General (R) Claudio Pasqualini Sunday turned in his resignation as Deputy Defense Minister citing personal and family reasons. His successor is yet to be chosen. According to Buenos Aires media, things are not exactly rosy between Defense Minister Luis Petri and the military top brass.

Technically, Pasqualini was the Secretary of Strategy and Military Affairs, a position deemed akin to that of Deputy Defense Minister. He had been Army Chief-of-Staff under President Mauricio Macri.

He retired from active service in 2020, when he took over the presidency of the Observatory of Security and Defense of the University of the Center for Macroeconomic Studies of Argentina (UCEMA), where he stayed until he was summoned to join President Javier Milei's administration. Pasqualini's last day in office will be Dec. 23, it was also reported.

Last week, 16 military personnel and the Army's Aviation Chief were denounced for the alleged theft of helicopter and auto parts in the Supply and Maintenance Battalion 601 in Campo de Mayo.

This decision was taken by Minister Luis Petri, who ordered the suspension of all those involved and that they be relieved from their posts pending an investigation. “There is zero tolerance for irregularities and abuses of power,” insisted Petri.