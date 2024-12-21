Boric chooses brotherly approach after derogatory remarks from Argentine gov't

21st Saturday, December 2024 - 10:56 UTC Full article

“I prefer to speak positively,” Boric insisted

After heavy criticism from the Argentine government of Javier Milei, Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font sought to calm down the diplomatic waters because heads of State “come and go but the people remain.” Boric also insisted that Argentina was “a brotherly” country.

“I am not going to refer to the president of Argentina with adjectives or insults, as he is accustomed to doing,” Boric said while launching a call to humility above personal differences. “I prefer to speak positively and tell you, dear neighbors, dear peasants, all of Chile and also the brotherly Argentine people, that in Chile we have chosen to strengthen public health”, he stressed regarding the opening of a new hospital in Chillán.

“I want to tell President Javier Milei that I am president of Chile, and Argentina, for me and for all our compatriots, is a brother country. That the mountain range that founds us, that the 5,000 kilometers of the border that we share will still be there when you and I leave,” Boric underlined. “You have to have a little more humility, because we presidents pass, but institutions and peoples remain.”

“I deeply believe in promoting commitment and collaboration between the public sector and the private sector, and something as basic as respecting those who think differently, which is essential in a democracy,” Boric also pointed out after Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo called him “a Communist” who was sinking his country which had neglected “the cultural battle.” In a posting on X, Milei endorsed Caputo's statements.

(See also: Chile angry over “inaccurate” words from Argentine Economy Minister)