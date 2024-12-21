Milei relaunches Argentina's nuclear energy plan

During a ceremony at Casa Rosada, Argentine President Javier Milei Friday launched his government's Nuclear Plan, which included the creation of an Argentine Nuclear Council, among other measures. “Nuclear energy will have its triumphant return,” insisted Milei, who also linked these projects to Artificial Intelligence's development. “We have the obligation to think big,” Milei also pointed out.

“We have a privileged people in human capital, with inhospitable lands at low temperatures throughout our Patagonia, which is a comparative advantage to set up Artificial Intelligence servers,” Milei argued. “We have abundant energy reserves that are necessary to supply any development,” he added alongside Chief Advisor Demian Reidel and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

“A resurgence of nuclear energy will be generated worldwide,” Milei also foresaw while warning against “countless smear campaigns of some international foundations” against “the only efficient, abundant and rapidly scalable source to face the development of our civilization.”

After introducing Reidel as the person in charge of the Nuclear Plan, Milei celebrated that “after decades of decline, nuclear energy will have its triumphant return and we are not going to be left behind, but rather we intend to be pioneers.”

Reidel explained that it is an “ambitious plan that marks the rebirth of nuclear energy as the cornerstone of the Argentine and world energy future, in a global context in which Artificial Intelligence and technological advances demand more and more energy”. “Nuclear energy is once again taking its rightful place,” he added. He also assured that Argentina was prepared to lead this energy evolution and that “it will do so with 100% Argentine technology, developed by our nuclear engineers, who are recognized among the best in the world.” In his view, “this project is not only a technological advance, it is a national pride”.

To guarantee its success, the national government will create the Argentine Nuclear Council, chaired by Reidel made up of Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos; Defense Minister Luis Petri; and the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA) President Germán Guido Lavalle.

For starters, a small modular reactor (SMR) will be built at the Atucha Nuclear Power Plant. This initiative will also facilitate access to energy nationwide and will considerably reduce power outages. In the second stage, uranium reserves will be developed to cover domestic demand and position the country as an exporter of high-value-added fuel elements.

“With this Plan, the Argentine Republic positions itself as a global leader in the peaceful use of atomic energy, while advancing towards its goal of becoming a hub for Artificial Intelligence,” it was reported.