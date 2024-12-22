Electronic Travel Authorizations for entry to UK needed as of next 8th January

22nd Sunday, December 2024 - 05:07 UTC Full article

Residents of the Falkland Islands should be aware that from the 8th January 2025, Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs) will be required for all visitors to the UK who do not currently need a Visa for short stays of up to six months, or those who do not already have UK immigration status.

It has been confirmed that people in the Falkland Islands who hold either a British passport or British Overseas Territory Citizens (BOTC) passport will be exempt from the requirement to obtain an ETA. At the point of travel, British Citizens and BOTCs will need to produce a BOTC or British Citizen passport, as they currently do, to demonstrate their status.

Those who need a Visa to visit, study or work in the UK will also not need an ETA but they will continue to require a Visa.

The ETA scheme will enhance the UK Government’s ability to screen travelers and prevent the travel of those who pose a threat to the UK, making the UK safer. The introduction of ETAs is in line with the approach many other countries have taken to border security, including the US and Australia, and helps prevent the arrival of those who present a threat to the UK.

If granted, an ETA only provides permission to travel to the UK; it does not confer leave to enter the UK. An ETA is a digital permission to travel – it is not a Visa and does not permit entry to the UK – it authorizes an individual to travel to the UK.

Eligible non-Europeans can now apply for an ETA and will need an ETA to travel from 8 January 2025. Eligible European visitors can apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025. British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA.

Applying for an ETA is quick and simple. Visitors should apply in advance and find out when to do so on GOV.UK. An ETA costs £10 and permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time over two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

While exempt from the ETA requirement, BOTCs who are not British Citizens, and/or those who cannot produce evidence of their British Citizenship, will continue to be subject to immigration control on arrival at UK border control. As currently required BOTC holders who wish to live, work or study in the UK must obtain the relevant Visa to do this.

Information on Electronic Travel Authorization and which nationals are required to complete the document can be found on:

https://www.gov.uk/.../apply-for-an-electronic-travel...

https://www.gov.uk/.../electronic.../what-is-an-eta-video