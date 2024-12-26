At least 29 survivors reported in Brazilian-built airliner crash

There were contradicting versions as to the cause of the accident

A Brazilian-built Embraer E-190 jet of Azerbaijan Airlines registration 4K-AZ65 carrying 67 people crashed near the Kazakhstani city of Aktau Wednesday, killing 38 people, while 29 others, including three children, were rushed to emergency services for treatment. The passengers included 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhstanis, and 3 Kyrgyzstan nationals.

According to Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's Kremlin-backed leader, some survivors were in a severe condition. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan expressed their condolences.

The moment of the accident was caught on video and went viral as the aircraft burst into flames. According to uncorroborated sources, a drone attack was feared.

“We are deeply saddened by today's incident near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones affected by this. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain fully committed to supporting the relevant authorities,” Embraer said in a statement. The Brazilian manufacturer also pledged to cooperate in the investigation into the causes of the accident. Aviation sources said the aircraft was exposed to strong GPS jamming.

Flight #J28243 from Baku to Grozny, in Russia's Chechnya region was re-routed due to fog at the destination airport, according to TASS. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Russia’s civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, pointed out that the pilot had chosen to divert to Aktau after the plane collided with birds.

“Until the investigation is concluded, Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended flights en route Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku. All other flights will be operated as scheduled,” the carrier said in a statement. Passengers holding tickets were advised to contact the airline.