Falklands expects a season with some 73.000 cruise visitors

26th Thursday, December 2024 - 08:23 UTC Full article

“The large cruise vessels are only starting to call in the Islands, so it is very early in the course of the season to be more exact,” Stephanie Middleton said (Pic R. Goodwind)

The number of visitor numbers during this summer season in the Falkland Islands will not surpass last year’s, some 73.000 cruise passengers, pointed out Stephanie Middleton from the Falklands Tourist Board.

“The large cruise vessels are only starting to call in the Islands, so it is very early in the course of the season to be more exact, and what can be said positively is that so far only three cruise cancellations”.

Anyhow the Falklands are expecting the visit of eight Celebrity cruises.

An encouraging issue is that during the month of October the number of leisure visitors compared with last season has doubled, and looking at the latest accommodation stats, Stanley has benefitted even when the self-catering was only up slightly, so say accommodation providers, but November apparently is looking far more encouraging.

Stats results also show that land based tourists in the last season, 2023/24, were a thousand more than in 2019/20