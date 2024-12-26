Falklands, national minimum wage accommodation offset survey results published

26th Thursday, December 2024 - 08:52 UTC Full article

Officers will now work to review potential policy options ahead of a second round of consultation in the New Year (Pic FITB)

The results from the first round of consultation on the national minimum wage accommodation offset have now been published. The survey ran from Tuesday 24th September to Sunday 3rd November 2024, with consultation events held in Stanley, Port Howard, Goose Green and MPC.

The consultation was undertaken following an ExCo paper (129/24) which noted the offset had been in place since 2013 without review and highlighted several challenges with its current operation. The survey findings from employers and workers are useful in better understanding those issues further and in identifying areas in which the regulation can be strengthened.

Summary findings indicate there is a limited understanding of the regulation and how it works, with it only applying to a narrow set of circumstances in its current form. In addition, it is clear that any solutions proposed will not fit all circumstances, given the variances in how businesses operate depending on sector and location.

A more detailed overview of the results is published on the FIG website www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations

Officers will now work to review potential policy options ahead of a second round of consultation in the New Year. If you would like to discuss this further, please contact Senior Policy Advisor, Matt Daniel, on mdaniel@sec.gov.fk

Finally, we’d like to thank all those who participated in the survey – your feedback has been incredibly helpful.